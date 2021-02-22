MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Independent Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective from Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €181.38 ($213.38).

MTX stock traded up €2.65 ($3.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €191.55 ($225.35). 308,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €203.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €178.86. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €269.90 ($317.53). The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

