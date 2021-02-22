MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

