MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

