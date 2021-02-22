MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

MTY Food Group stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

