MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTYFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

MTY Food Group stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

