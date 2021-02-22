MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTYFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.10. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

