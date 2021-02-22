MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTYFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.10. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

