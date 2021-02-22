MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of MTYFF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

