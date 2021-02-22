MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of MTYFF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

