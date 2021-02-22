Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of MLI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.51. 9,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,682. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,541 shares of company stock worth $1,720,450. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

