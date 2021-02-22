Multiplier (MXX) One Day Volume Tops $2.49 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Multiplier has a total market cap of $91.44 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 94.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,235,367 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

