Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Up 5.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 5,036,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,887,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,015 shares of company stock worth $849,590. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.