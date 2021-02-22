MVL (MVL) Trading Up 89.3% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, MVL has traded 89.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $78.42 million and $39.71 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.38 or 0.00756699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00062389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.79 or 0.04444146 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,585,592,191 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

