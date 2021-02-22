Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $839.09 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Nano has a total market cap of $839.09 million and $131.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00011781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,450.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.64 or 0.03264035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.00379128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.35 or 0.01145647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00399414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00414660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00263843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.