Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $51.74. Approximately 2,405,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,824,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

