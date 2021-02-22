Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was down 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $51.74. Approximately 2,405,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,824,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.
A number of research analysts have commented on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.04.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.
