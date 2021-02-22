NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Down 6.2%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.16 and last traded at $77.33. Approximately 635,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 633,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

