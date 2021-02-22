NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.