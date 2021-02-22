NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04.
In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
