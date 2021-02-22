NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million.

GRA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

GRA opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$639.77 million and a PE ratio of -73.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.98.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

