Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $105,318.92 and $435,135.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,733,505 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

