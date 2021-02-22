Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 7.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.37 and last traded at $111.01. 590,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 824,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,178 shares of company stock worth $14,878,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

