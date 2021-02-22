National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.50 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.11.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$75.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.59.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

