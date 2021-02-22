National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.53.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$29.08 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$29.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

