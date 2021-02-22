National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $56.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

