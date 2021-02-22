National Bank Financial Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

NYSE RY opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $87.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

