National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.80.

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 68.51%.

In related news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.