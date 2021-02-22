National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

TRP opened at $44.68 on Monday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.