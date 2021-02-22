National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$61.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.77 million.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.