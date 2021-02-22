National Bank Financial Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

NOA opened at C$15.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$15.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,421,462.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,462.90. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.