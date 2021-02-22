National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $49.15. 917,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,661,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in National Beverage by 871.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 238,011 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $13,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Beverage by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

