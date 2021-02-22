National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.42

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.