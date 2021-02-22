National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.81-1.86 for the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.03. 237,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

