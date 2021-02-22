National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4.5% (implying $445-452 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.90 million.National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.86 EPS.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

