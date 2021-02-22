NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.14

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 81721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

