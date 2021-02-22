Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.71. 2,913,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,911,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The stock has a market cap of $808.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at $8,208,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

