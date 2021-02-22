Naviaddress Hits Market Capitalization of $41,778.78 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.93 or 0.00703802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.