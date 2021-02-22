NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get NCC Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.