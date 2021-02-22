Nektar Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

