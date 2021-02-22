Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NKTR opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 59,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

