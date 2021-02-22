Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 339,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,255. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

