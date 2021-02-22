Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $46.70 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.70 or 0.00087974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.00469689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00078146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00422097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00170253 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

