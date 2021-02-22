NEST Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $80.46 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00472246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00068990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00085597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00176331 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.