Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGF traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,821. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.