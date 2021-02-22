Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NSRGF traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,821. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $124.25.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.