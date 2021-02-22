Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NSRGY traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 501,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $315.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

