Nestree Achieves Market Cap of $7.56 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Nestree has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $1.28 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,097.47 or 0.99917698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00136723 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

