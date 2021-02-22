Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00241889 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.