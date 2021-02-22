Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Reaches $157.08 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $157.08 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00476139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00085600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.00534221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 160,375,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,374,877 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

