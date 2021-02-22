New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.25 by Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given a $2.25 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 344,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in New Gold by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

