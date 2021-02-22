New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) traded up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.73. 13,279,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 8,635,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

