New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $62,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

FCX stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -416.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $37.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock worth $25,520,387. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

