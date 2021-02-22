New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $57,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 267,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

