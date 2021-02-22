New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.85% of BlackLine worth $64,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BlackLine by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 1,211.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $132.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

