New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.54 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,412 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $50,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $239.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.32.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,082,948 shares of company stock valued at $209,963,993 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.