New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $59 Million Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.52% of Erie Indemnity worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $256.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

