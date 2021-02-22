New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Albemarle worth $52,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $156.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

